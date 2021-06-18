Brokerages Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Price Target at $49.84

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.46. The stock had a trading volume of 307,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,347,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

