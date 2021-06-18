Brokerages Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) PT at $24.00

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULCC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ULCC opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 49,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $931,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $51,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

