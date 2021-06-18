Brokerages Set Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) PT at $20.63

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.50. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $727.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.