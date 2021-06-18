Brokerages Set HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Price Target at $200.58

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.21.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

NYSE HCA opened at $207.21 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $217.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

