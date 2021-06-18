Brokerages Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Target Price at $78.10

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NTLA traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.70. 15,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,467. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,195,800.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,621 shares of company stock worth $36,887,276 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,077,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.