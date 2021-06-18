Brokerages Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Target Price at $61.92

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.43.

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $60.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.16.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $25,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

