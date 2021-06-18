Brokerages Set Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Price Target at $25.29

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

NYSE:OUT traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $23.62. 55,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,709. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.90. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.64.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Outfront Media by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Outfront Media by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

