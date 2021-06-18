Brokers Issue Forecasts for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $45.27 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $166,208,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

