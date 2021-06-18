Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Lion Electric Company’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Lion Electric in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LEV. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The Lion Electric stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.