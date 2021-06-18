Brokers Issue Forecasts for ZTE Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ZTE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZTE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.
ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%.
About ZTE
ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.
