Brokers Issue Forecasts for ZTE Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ZTE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZTE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of ZTE stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.98. ZTE has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $7.24.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 5.39%.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

