Brokers Offer Predictions for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.20. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after acquiring an additional 9,101,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth $44,691,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth $62,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,483,000 after buying an additional 3,373,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.