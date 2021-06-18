Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.2% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,700 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $260.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.