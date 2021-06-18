Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.44.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.08.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Brunswick will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brunswick by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Brunswick by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.