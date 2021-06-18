(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) Receives GBX 185 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

(BTA.L) (LON:BTA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 185 ($2.42).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of (BTA.L) to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of (BTA.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of (BTA.L) to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of (BTA.L) in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

