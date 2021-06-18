BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,372,451.63 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,372,451.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $931,602.28.
- On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $37,726.68.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $696,127.46.
- On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $1,354,319.10.
On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $617,020.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $509,500.00.
- On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $287,292.00.
Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.35.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFI. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,166,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 436.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.
About BurgerFi International
BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.
