BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $1,372,451.63 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 123,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,372,451.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 89,923 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $931,602.28.

On Friday, June 11th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,516 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $37,726.68.

On Wednesday, June 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 62,489 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $696,127.46.

On Friday, June 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 13,582 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust 43,741 shares of BurgerFi International stock.

On Monday, June 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $1,354,319.10.

On Thursday, June 3rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 61,702 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $617,020.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 50,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $509,500.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 26,700 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $287,292.00.

Shares of BurgerFi International stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.35.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFI. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,166,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 436.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BurgerFi International by 16.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of BurgerFi International during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally.

