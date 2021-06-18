Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $336.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $336.75.

Several analysts have commented on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $304.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.24. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

