Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $336.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $336.75.
Several analysts have commented on BURL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.
In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $304.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.24. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 0.99.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
