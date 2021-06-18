BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $618,177. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,444,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,386 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,114,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,289,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $60.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

