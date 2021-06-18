BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in May

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,417,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 5,732,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.8 days.

Shares of BYDDF traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.79. The stock had a trading volume of 297,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,384. BYD has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62.

Get BYD alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BYD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.