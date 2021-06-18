Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COG. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.13. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $21.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,979,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,741,000 after buying an additional 1,581,318 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

