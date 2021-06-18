Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 40867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.91.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.13.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

