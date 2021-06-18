Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Procure Space ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Procure Space ETF by 315.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Procure Space ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Procure Space ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Procure Space ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Procure Space ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Procure Space ETF stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72. Procure Space ETF has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $32.40.

