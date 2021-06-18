Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,049 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,049 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 872,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 828,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 608,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,527,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,623,000 after acquiring an additional 150,014 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 97,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. FIX reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of FIX opened at $81.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

