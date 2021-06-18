Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 580 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 107,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 577,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,106,000 after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of REXR stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.49. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.85 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.