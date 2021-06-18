Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

