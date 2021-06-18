Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $46,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -857.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,317 shares of company stock valued at $576,584 in the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

