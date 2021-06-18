Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ellington Financial by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $18.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $824.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.19. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 110.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

