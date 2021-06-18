Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.29.

CPT opened at $134.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $85.74 and a 52 week high of $135.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.38.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,879 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,076. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

