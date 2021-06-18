Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Campbell Soup, which has lagged the industry in the past three months, posted drab third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines fell year over year and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, management slashed its fiscal 2021 view. Sales were largely hurt by tough comparisons with the year-ago period, which benefited from the initial pandemic-led demand spike. Further, elevated inflation, rise in supply-chain expenses and some executional headwinds related to the transformation plan plagued the margins. Management expects continued margin pressure in the fourth quarter due to transitioning out from the pandemic-led landscape and stronger inflation. Nonetheless, the company is on track with pricing actions, which is expected to show results in fiscal 2022. Apart from this, brand strength and focus on saving efforts bode well.”

CPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.44.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

