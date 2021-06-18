Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $52.22 Average PT from Analysts

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.88.

Several research firms recently commented on CWH. Truist boosted their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 31.35%.

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.18 per share, with a total value of $100,609.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $172,383.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,584 shares of company stock valued at $34,235,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $20,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after purchasing an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Camping World by 1,210.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 449,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after purchasing an additional 445,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $10,974,000. 40.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

