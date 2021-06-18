Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 174,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,679,626 shares.The stock last traded at $10.57 and had previously closed at $11.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.05 and a quick ratio of 18.05.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canoo Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $23,635,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth about $11,894,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $16,735,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Canoo by 1,405.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Canoo during the fourth quarter worth about $5,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

