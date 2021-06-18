Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.38. 30,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,317,762. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.57 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.51.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,450,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

