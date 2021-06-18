Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,250,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CVY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. 8,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.46. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

