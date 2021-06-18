Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 112 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3,017.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 41,853 shares during the period. Soditic Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 387.8% in the first quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 124,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 98,888 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,424,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $208.99. The company had a trading volume of 55 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,166. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

