Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.40 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.81.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,488. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Capri has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

