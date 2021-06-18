Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.17.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics stock opened at $110.94 on Friday. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.42.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $524,140.56. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $54,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,840.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,544. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.