CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.50. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

