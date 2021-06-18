CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend by 35.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
Shares of CTRE stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.50. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $24.89.
Several analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
