Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Short Interest Update

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.0 days.
Caribbean Investment stock remained flat at $$0.46 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49. Caribbean Investment has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.85.
About Caribbean Investment
