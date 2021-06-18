Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) Short Interest Update

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCBHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.0 days.

Caribbean Investment stock remained flat at $$0.46 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49. Caribbean Investment has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

About Caribbean Investment

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It operates through Financial Services and Corporate. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

