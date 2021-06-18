Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.75

Shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $37.92, with a volume of 50204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CABGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.89.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

