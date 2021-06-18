Carlson Capital L P Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Carlson Capital L P trimmed its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 93.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,352 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 37.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Discovery during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

