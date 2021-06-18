Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,682 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.44% of Carpenter Technology worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,841,000 after buying an additional 370,045 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 237,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

CRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

NYSE CRS opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.23. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

