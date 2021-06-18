Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$20.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$20.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cascades to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Cascades from C$20.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$17.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cascades has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.86.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$14.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61. Cascades has a one year low of C$13.06 and a one year high of C$18.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.09.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.21 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

