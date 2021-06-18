Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC owned 0.78% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 187.9% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 389.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 58,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 46,191 shares during the period.

Shares of FMAY opened at $35.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.48. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $36.05.

