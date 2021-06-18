Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $432,000 Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 212,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

AMH opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.05. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.