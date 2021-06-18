Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $621,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 20,508 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.29. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of -82.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

