Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New $714,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 947 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 135.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 74,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,463,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $868.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $847.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $528.63 and a 52 week high of $890.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

