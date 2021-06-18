Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,717.0% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 130,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 126,071 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 465,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after acquiring an additional 108,572 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $75.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.08. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

