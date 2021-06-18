Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 842,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,627,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 238,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 107,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $114.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.76. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $114.85.

