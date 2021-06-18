Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 23,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $119,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHJ opened at $51.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.17. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

