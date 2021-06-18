Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.88 and last traded at $78.65. 20,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,756,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -271.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

