Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.88 and last traded at $78.65. 20,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,756,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.10.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -271.03 and a beta of 1.08.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.
Cassava Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVA)
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
