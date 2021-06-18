Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWQXF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$27.50 on Friday. Castellum AB has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

